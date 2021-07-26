Crowd stones Texas gunman to death after he kills 1, wounds 3

FORT WORTH, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) – A group of people stoned a Texas shooter to death with concrete landscaping bricks after he opened fire early Monday morning, killing one person and injuring three others, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive and found “multiple” gunshot victims.

Police were told there was a gathering in the backyard of a home. Someone got upset, left and then returned. After an argument, the same attendee who left and returned then “shot at least one person” police said.

Other people at the party started chasing the shooter.

“The shooter turned and fired at other people,” police said. “A group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started ‘throwing them’ at the shooter.”

Police said, at some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground. But the gunman continued to fire, striking at least two more people.

The gunman and a shooting victim were pronounced dead at the scene; three other people who were shot in the bloody altercation were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities had not released any identities as of Monday afternoon.