Crown Uptown hosting benefit concerts for Historic Dunbar Theatre

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The Wichita community will have two chances to help preserve the past and celebrate local talent this weekend.

The Crown Uptown Theatre is hosting benefit concerts to raise money for the Historic Dunbar Theatre.

Injoy Fountain, a local artist and former contestant on “The Voice,” will perform.

She said she is very excited and is honored to be able and participate in this fundraiser.

She says this event was organized to raise money for the redevelopment of the historic theatre.

The Dunbar Theatre was built in 1941 and has been closed since 1963 but the city is working with other organizations to help restore and open the historic building again.



“We really need the Dunbar back up and running so kids could have a place to go,” Fountain said, “artists that didn’t really believe in themselves maybe can now have an outlet, local musicians—anything art and to just keep the community thriving and buzzing.”

State Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau says she plans to have the building restored and ready by 2023.

“It’s a community project so it’s taken a while to raise the money to restore the historic Dunbar theatre,” Goudeau said.

There will be two shows, one at 2 p.m and another at 7 p.m. Tickets are 26 dollars each. There will be enough room to social distance and temperatures will also be taken at the door.