Curbside Service: A modern way to assure pets continue to receive care

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– As more businesses take steps to go back to normal operations, some are sticking with social distanced and no contact procedures. Some local veterinarians are sticking with curbside service. People call in, set up and appointment and answer any questions over the phone or by email. when they get to the clinic, a vet tech will come out and take over.

“So that’s the best way people could still provide care for our patients but take care of our staff at the same time. Since my clients can’t speak for themselves getting that history is one of the most important parts,”Said Owner and Vet at Skaer Veterinarian Clinc, Christen Skaer.

We come out and get the pet we ask the owner to stay on the sidewalk with their pet on a leash and then we communicate with them through phone or text during the appointment and then bring them back out,” said General Manager at Countryside Pet Clinic, Jaime Harmon.

Vets just ask pet owners to give them a call once they’re outside the location and to have dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.