WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cybersecurity firm Novacoast is moving its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, California.

The firm, which first came to Wichita last year, currently employs 40 people in software cybersecurity engineering and software development.

“We’ve been impressed with Wichita. One year ago, we expanded our presence to the area, and we’ve come to realize the incredible potential in the city and its people. This is where we want to grow our company, and officially naming Wichita as our global headquarters is the next natural step,” says CEO Paul Anderson in a news release.

“I’m thrilled that Novacoast has chosen to relocate their global headquarters to Wichita,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “Kansas continues to be a hub for cybersecurity companies, and Novacoast’s critical cybersecurity expertise will continue to protect not only Kansans but industries and businesses across the globe.”

Anderson says the company plans to create 100 additional cybersecurity jobs.

“Our employees will always come first at Novacoast,” says Anderson. “Wichita provides the opportunity for Novacoast employees to access a higher quality of life and a reasonable cost of living. With Kansas’ rapid economic growth, we are committed to adding a total of 100 new technology jobs within the state, and lead the way in making Wichita a cybersecurity training center.”

Novacoast has built recruiting relationships with the Air National Guard at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita State University, Friends University, Butler Community College, and Envision Inc., a blind and visually impaired workforce innovation center.

“We plan on greatly increasing our presence in Wichita.” says Janice Newlon, President of Novacoast, Inc. “As a part of our commitment to the area, we want to give back. At Novacoast, we believe one of the best ways to empower people is through education. Our commitment to the state of Kansas exemplifies this belief, with programs supporting the BVI and Veterans community, and for all those seeking to start a career in cybersecurity.”