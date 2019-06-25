DA: Deadly shooting was self-defense; no charges

This afternoon, the Johnson County District Attorney said a deadly shooting in Overland Park was self-defense, and he would not pursue charges.

The shooting took place at a phone store in the city, when the DA says a thief came in demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. At some point, the DA says, the clerk produced a handgun while fearing for his life and the life of his co-worker.

The thief was killed in the “ensuing gun battle” as he attempted to jump over the counter, presumably to get to the armed clerk.

“We have determined that this was a valid exercise of self-defense under Kansas law,” the DA says.

The office will not pursue charges in relation to this shooting.