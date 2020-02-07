Dashboard camera captures Arizona CEO hurling racial slurs at Uber driver

News

by: NBC , KPNX

Posted: / Updated:

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC) – Tempe, Arizona based Agroplasma USA announced Wednesday it has relieved founder and CEO Hans Berglund of his duties after he was caught on video using a racist slur with an Uber driver.

The confrontation came about after the driver asked him to sit in the back seat.

“Is that because I’m white?” Berglund asks in the dashcam footage.

Berglund, 72, is an immigrant from Sweden and lives in Scottsdale. 

The driver, Arizona State University student Randy Clarke, who is African-American, told Berglund his request had nothing to do with his skin color.

“I don’t like when people sit in the front, I’m sorry,” Clarke said during the January 31 conversation.

Later, Berglund called Clarke the n-word and an idiot before leaving.

“I was in a state of shock, I almost wanted to laugh,” Clarke said Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories