WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) — The call no one wants to get. That’s how the daughter of a state trooper recalls the moment she found out her dad was hurt in the line of duty.

Trooper Shawn Summers was inspecting a semitruck on Interstate 70 in Ellis County when another semitruck crossed onto the shoulder and hit him and his patrol car. Summers’ daughter, Stanna, made a post on social media that has since gone viral.

Stanna said that as soon as she got a call, she knew something had happened.

“I went to the hospital, and they had let me in to see my dad, and he was in an emergency room bed, and I just ran and hugged him. Me and my dad were both crying,” said Stanna.

She told KSN that the two of them always said “I love you” to each other before he would leave to work. She was grateful yesterday wasn’t the last time she got to say that to him.

Grateful he is alive, Stanna said God must have been protecting her father on Tuesday.

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

“His shoulder has been hurting him, and his ankle has been hurting him, but other than that, he has been very emotional, rightfully so,” said Stanna.

Stanna said her father doesn’t have any broken bones, but this should never have happened in the first place.

“If that semi would have moved over, my dad — I would have never gotten that call, my dad would have never been in the hospital. There are so many people that have died, lost their lives, because they just haven’t moved over,” said Stanna.

Stanna said she hopes more people think about others on the road.

“If you were changing a flat tire, you would want someone to move over for you,” said Stanna.

More than a thousand people have shared her post online. Stanna said she hopes it makes a difference.

“You can replace metal, but you can’t replace a person, honestly,” said Stanna.

Stanna also says that her father is currently recovering at home and doing well.

According to Kansas Law, if you fail to move over for an emergency response vehicle on a highway, that could result in a $75 fine.