WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 Kansas baseball and softball state tournaments are underway. Here are the scores for each classification in the state. This story will be updated as final scores continue to come in.

6A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Gardner Edgerton – 1

vs. Derby – 11

Shawnee Mission North – 0

Wichita Northwest – 1

5A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Topeka-Seaman – 9

vs Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas – 10

Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest – 10

vs De Soto – 0

Bishop Carroll – 2

vs Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights – 0

Goddard-Eisenhower – 5

vs Valley Center – 6

4A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

McPherson – 7

vs. El Dorado – 3

Iola – 3

vs. Ottawa – 5

Tonganoxie – 10

vs. Abilene – 5

Clay Center Community/Wakefield – 0

vs. Paola – 5

4A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Clearwater – 7

vs. Clay Center Community/Wakefield – 6

Eudora – 9

vs. Ottawa – 2

Andale/Garden Plain – 0

vs. Shawnee Mission-Bishop Meige – 9

Wamego – 8

vs. St. George-Rock Creek – 3

3A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Wichita Collegiate – 7

vs. Goodland – 1

Girard – 8

vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian/LaCrosse – 2

Bishop Ward – 9

vs. Halstead – 0

Columbus – 5

vs. Sabetha – 4

3A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Hoisington – 1

vs. Santa Fe Trail – 4

Kingman/Norwich – 3

vs. Frontenac – 7

Scott Community – 1

vs. LaCygne-Prairie View – 10

Council Grove – 0

Rossville – 10

2-1A BASEBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Colony-Crest – 5

vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan – 3

Elkhart – 7

vs. Little River – 5

Eskridge-Mission Valley – 10

vs. Whitewater-Remington – 0

Valley Falls – 4

vs. Howard-West Elk – 1

2-1A SOFTBALL GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Brookville-Ell-Saline – 5

vs. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan – 2

Spearville – 0

vs. Eskridge-Mission Valley – 9

Troy – 7

vs. Belle Plaine – 0

Leon-Bluestem – 5

vs. Richmond-Central Heights – 12