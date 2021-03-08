Daylight Saving Time is almost here

Daylight Saving Time is almost here. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, you will need to set your clocks one hour ahead.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 7.

A 2019 poll last year by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and fort.

