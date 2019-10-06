DEA to open office in Garden City as drug seizures increase

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) – The federal Drug Enforcement Administration plans to reopen an office that in closed two years ago in Garden City.

The Kansas News Service reports the office is reopening at a time when methamphetamine seizures are increasing in Finney County and some drug-related shootings have been reported in the area.

Finney County is one of about a dozen Kansas counties that the DEA classifies as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

It isn’t clear when the office will open. William Callahan, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s St. Louis Division, said a team of six agents, who have started working, will also monitor opioids.

He said the amount of meth seized through August by the county’s drug task force more than doubled the amount for all of 2018.

