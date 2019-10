WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students in USD 259 are running out of time to get vaccinated.

Thrusday, Oct. 17, is the deadline to be immunized.

Students without vaccine records will not be allowed to attend school.

Parents need one of these three documents to the school nurse by the deadline:

Vaccine record

An appointment to get shot

A signed medical or religious exemption

