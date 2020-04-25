Deadline nears for Atchison toxic cloud victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A deadline is near for those who believe they were victims of a 2016 toxic gas release over the Kansas town of Atchison.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the federal prosecutor is urging victims to submit written victim statements by Friday.

“Many people were affected by the release of the gas in Atchison,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. “We know that 140 individuals including members of the public, first responders, employees of MGP Ingredients and Harcros Chemicals sought medical attention at the time of the incident. I want everyone to be aware that the sentencing hearing will be open to the public,” McAllister continued.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says sentencing of Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients Inc., is May 27. Both companies pleaded guilty to violating the federal law and each agreed to pay a $1 million fine.

In October 2016, two chemicals were mistakenly mixed to form a cloud of chlorine gas over Atchison.

