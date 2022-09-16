WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A deadly crash closed a section of Interstate 135 on Friday morning in north Wichita.

It happened in the northbound lanes around 3:30 a.m. north of the I-135 and I-235 junctions.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, traveled across the interstate, left the road on the left and hit a cement bridge pillar in the center median.

The KHP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Airbags were deployed, and the driver was trapped in the vehicle. The driver’s identity hasn’t been released.

