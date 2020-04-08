Dear Neighbor Ministries creates a temporary food pantry during COVID-19 period

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Dear Neighbor Ministries like many community organizations have seen an increase number in clients asking for an extra hand during the COVID-19 period. KSN News spoke with employees at the non-profit this week who tell us how they are dealing with this change.

Leaders at Dear Neighbor Ministries say it’s because of times like these they exist. Handing out food during this pandemic is one of the many thing they’re doing. Clients are now able to walk or drive through the temporary pantry. Once they arrive a volunteer from the organization will walk out and ask those families how many people live in their house hold. From there, they’re able to determine how many items they need inside their grocery bags. Those items include non-perishable foods, toiletry and feminine products.

“We bring it out, set it on the benches for them to kind of pick up and take it. We are trying to do the least amount of contact with them at the moment,” said, Mariem Martinez, employee at Dear Neighbor Ministries.

“There are a few places that are available that have Christ in their hearts and love people, and want to help,” said Kevin Ross, client at Dear Neighbor Ministries.

The Non-Profit allows people to come back after 30 days if they’re still in-need on extra help.

