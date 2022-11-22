SPRING HILL, Kan. (WDAF) — A deadly worksite accident in Spring Hill, Kansas, is under investigation.

Emergency crews responded to an accident at W 201st St and Barker St in Spring Hill around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said preliminary information shows the victim was conducting soil bearings when equipment hit him.

OSHA said the victim died of his injuries. The agency is investigating to determine if any safety violations contributed to the accident.

The victim worked for Geotechnology Inc. at the time of his death.