Delano is one step away from major improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Delano, one of Wichita’s historic neighborhoods, could see some major changes in the future.

Sedgwick County commissioners are set to approve the Delano Neighborhood plan today. This comes after the Wichita City Council voted unanimously to adopt the 76-page plan in August.

The Delano Neighborhood Plan is a guide and vision for improvements in the Delano area for the next 15 years. It calls for 11 recommendations to be implemented in phases.

One of the recommendations includes designing a Ballpark Village, which focuses on the area outside of the new baseball stadium — stretching from Delano to the downtown Riverfront.

Scott Kanebel, planning manager of the Metropolitan Area Planning Department (MAPD), said it will be a lively destination for people to visit during sporting events or any other day.

“It is very much focused on restaurant and retail-type development, but also hotel, office, residential uses would be appropriate in certain locations,” he said.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar asked Kanebel if staff have an idea of what businesses have shown interest in coming to the Ballpark Village.

According to Kanebel, those specifics aren’t known just yet.

However, if commissioners approve the Delano Neighborhood plan, staff can then implement the master plan.

“The plan really identifies when projects are built, how they should be designed, how they should interface with the street, what kind of architecture they should have — those sorts of things,” Kanebal said.

During today’s meeting, county commissioners can approve the Delano Neighborhood plan, deny it, or send it back to the MAPD for reconsideration.

