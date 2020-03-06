Demand for hand sanitizer rises due to coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Coronavirus fears causing an increase in demand for hand sanitizers and other disinfecting products. One local grocer is working to keep shelves stocked.

Over the past few days at Green Acres Market in Bradley Fair, it’s a growing battle to keep shelves stocked with the growing demand for hand sanitizer and cleaning products.

“Everybody’s worried about the Coronavirus so it is something that’s moving very well,” said Lynette Frisbie, Corporate Grocery Buyer for Green Acres Market.

Some products moving faster than others.

“We do have some of the hand wipes that have almost sold out So we are working to get some more of those in,” said Frisbie.

As the store works to replenish inventory, its suppliers are starting to feel the pinch.

“They’ve been sending us emails and giving us their stock levels so that we can get the products in here as quickly as possible,” said Frisbie.

Customers are also stocking up on immune boosting supplements like Elderberry.

“We’re ordering more of everything we think might be things people are looking for that they can’t get somewhere else,” said Frisbie.

Frisbie said customers are spilling into their stores looking for products as they say it’s sold out in some other places around town.

“We have heard that some of the other stores are limiting some purchases. So we have not felt that we needed to do that yet,” said Frisbie. “I think we’re able to keep up with it for now and we’re hoping it stays that way.”

KSN reached out to Dillons, CVS, and Walgreens. Dillons and Walgreens were unable to comment on their inventory levels but CVS released this statement:

“We are working with our suppliers to meet customer demand for hand sanitizers. This demand may cause temporary shortages of these products at some store locations and we are re-supplying those stores as quickly as possible. Conversely, we are not experiencing any significant shortage of disinfectant wipes and sprays at this time.” – Joe Goode, Senior Director, Corporate Communications