Democrats see Trump aid cut boosting immigration
Washington D.C. (AP) - The Trump administration says it is cutting direct U.S. aid to three Central American countries.
The State Department says in a statement that it will suspend 2017 and 2018 payments to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
The Trump administration gave no immediate explanation for the move. Trump has made slowing immigration from those countries through Mexico a bedrock issue of his presidency.
The announcement comes as Trump threatens to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico overall over immigration.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
New Zealand initiates bill to ban guns
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Chronology of key events in the killing
Celebrating Women
Local News
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in...
- Jury selection begins in former Minneapolis...
- 2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in...
- Michigan St upsets Duke 68-67, off to Final 4
- Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC...