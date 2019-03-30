News

Democrats see Trump aid cut boosting immigration

Posted: Mar 30, 2019 11:52 AM CDT

Washington D.C. (AP) - The Trump administration says it is cutting direct U.S. aid to three Central American countries.
    
The State Department says in a statement that it will suspend 2017 and 2018 payments to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
    
The Trump administration gave no immediate explanation for the move. Trump has made slowing immigration from those countries through Mexico a bedrock issue of his presidency.
    
The announcement comes as Trump threatens to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico overall over immigration.

