Denim Day: Standing in solidarity with sexual assault survivors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – People across the country busted out their best blue jean outfits April 29. It’s all part of National Denim Day – which brings awareness to sexual violence. “A lot of people today are wearing denim as a way to saying hey we stand with victims and victims are never to blame for their assault,” said Mary Stolz, Director of Survivor Services at Wichita Areas Sexual Assault Center.

With the stay-at-home order many couldn’t show their support publicly. Nevertheless, Wichita advocates say the day gives them an opportunity to fight the stigma surrounding the issue. “It’s this really old mindset that victims did something wrong to provoke rape or to assist,” said Stolz.

Advocates recommend one of the ways you can help is by simply talking to others, “Talk about the issue, talk about believing survivors and talking about the resources and offering those to them and talk about removing the judgment and stigma from the issue,” said Amanda Meyer, Executive Director of the Wichita Family Crisis Center.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault or needs help, local help is available through the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center and the Wichita Family Crisis Center.

WASAC’S crisis line is (316)263-3002. You can also reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673. Both are open 24 hours a day. You can also chat with advocates on the organizations’ websites.

