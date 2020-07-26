Dentists see an increase in clients during COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– “It’s something we were surprised to see,” That’s what local dentist says about more patients coming in during the pandemic. Chuck Pierson from Wichita Family Dental says he believes people have started to come out more after seeing several locations re-open. He also says it seems as if people feel more comfortable once they see the safety guidelines each center has put in place.

For example, at Wichita Family Dental only one patient will go in at a time, giving staff 30 minutes to disinfect the location before a new patient walks in.

“Things are taking a little bit longer because of extra precautions, but we are all after the same goal and that’s to get through this safe and healthy. We are taking temperatures, we are going over medical screening, we are not having them wait in the waiting rooms, we are having them wait out in their cars until they’re called in,” said dentist at Wichita Family Dental, Chuck Pierson.

Pierson says despite everything that has changed he’s glad to see people are keeping up with their dental health.

