Department of Revenue expands online renewal system, will include commercial licenses

Sample of REAL ID Compliant Kansas State Drivers License. Credential has a gold start in the upper right corner. (Courtesy | ksreveune.org)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Commercial drivers in Kansas now have a quicker, more convenient option when renewing their drivers licenses.

The Kansas Department of Revenue announced that they will be adding commercial license renewals to the iKan website and app.

“We are excited to add CDL renewals to iKan,” Division of Vehicles Director David Harper said. “This is just one way the Division continues its commitment to improve and expand its customer service.”

To renew a license using iKan, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s official renewal app, customers must submit proof of a valid Department of Transportation medical card, Truckers Against Trafficking certificate of completion, and must not have a hazardous materials endorsement.

“The addition of CDL renewals to the iKan app will not only be beneficial to CDL holders, but also businesses who employ drivers holding those credentials,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “The system helps Kansas CDL holders renew their license from anywhere without the need to visit an office, which will reduce time away from work.”

Kansans with CDLs can renew their licenses up to a year in advance of the expiration of their current license.

For more information on hot to update your license, click here.