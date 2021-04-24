Deputies investigating double shooting at SE Wichita mobile home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding two people dead from a shooting Saturday morning.

Lt. Daniel Oliver said 911 dispatchers got a report of shots fired at the Englewood Mobile Home and RV Park around 5:20 a.m. Deputies learned it was a shooting while en route.

When responders got to the scene, they found one woman and one man dead inside a home.

Lt. Oliver says two other people were in the home at the time, but investigators are not certain of their involvement at this time.

Investigators are now waiting for a search warrant before they enter the house. They expect to be in the area for several hours.

