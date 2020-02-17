Deputies searching for two people in Butler County, one believed to be armed

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Dispatchers say deputies are in pursuit of two people, one of them believed to be armed, after a robbery at a property.

They say it started at a property in the area of Southwest 230th Street and Butler Road. No one was injured during the robbery.

Dispatchers say the suspects fled on foot west from that intersection.

Law enforcement has not located the people but have set up a perimeter and are continuing to search.

