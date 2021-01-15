Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy placed on unpaid administrative leave

UPDATE: Kiowa County Sheriff, Kendal Lothman, released this statement about placing Deputy Wilkerson-Rodriguez on administrative unpaid leave, “It was one of the first decisions I made as soon as I swore in. It was a decision that needed to be made to protect the county and even to protect Mr. Rodriguez.”

KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that part-time Deputy Jeremy Wilkerson-Rodriguez was placed on administrative unpaid leave on Jan. 11, 2021.

Deputy Wilkerson-Rodriguez reportedly ran over a man during a pursuit last August which was caught on video.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas AGs office are currently investigating the case.