DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Many people headed out to Derby to celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade.

All kinds of floats could be seen near Pather Stadium in Monday morning’s parade.

Kids stocked up on candy as families kicked off their day.

This Fourth of July comes as things start to feel more normal for some with the pandemic.

“There is this sense of freedom and feeling normal again, and I’m a healthcare provider so I was involved in all of this so it is just great to be able to get out and enjoy it,” Renate Dealy, paradegoer, said.

Derby held a farmers market, the annual Firecracker Race, and fireworks in High Park.