Derby gathers for veteran awareness fundraiser

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A fundraiser for veterans is bringing out many supporters to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

Courtesy: Mica Schmidt-Tomlinson

22BuddyCheck and The Coffee House join forces to raise funds for the cause with a 22 hour walk/run/ruck event.

The 2nd Annual 22BuddyCheck Fundraiser began at 12 a.m. and continues through to 10 p.m. tonight.

The 2nd annual fundraiser at The Coffee House, 1815 east Madison avenue in Derby is a “come and go” event, with people encouraged to stop by for a little or a long time.

Courtesy: Mica Schmidt-Tomlinson

The Coffee House will be donating 10% of proceeds to the cause and customers that stop in are entered in a free coffee house gift card drawing and a Fire HD8 tablet.

The event will also boast several raffles, a quilt auction and local area vendors selling merchandise.

22BuddyCheck is non-for-profit that dedicates itself to those that have served in the armed forces and “the issues they live with day in and day out” according to their website. “It’s our way to stand up and say…We’ve got your back!”

Proceeds from the event will help 22BuddyCheck fund fitness programs, suicide prevention help and treatment services as well as employment resources and educational programs for veterans.