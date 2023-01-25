WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students at Derby High School have been evacuated due to a report of a grenade found inside the school.

According to the Derby school resource officer, a device was found in a backpack. Sedgwick County Dispatch says it was a grenade.

An email from Derby Public Schools sent to parents says Derby High School is being evacuated due to a suspicious device being investigated.

“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our first priority,” the email reads. “More information will be sent to families and staff shortly as soon we gather details and ensure the school is secure.”

A USD 260 spokesperson says the district does not believe this to be an active threat.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.