DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was found with a possible gunshot wound Sunday morning in Derby, according to the Derby Police Department.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of N. Baltimore Ave. in Derby.

Deputy Chief of Police, Brandon Russell said a call came in for an unknown EMS call.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive woman bleeding from a possible gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital. Russell said her condition is not known as of Sunday morning.

Police are still determining what happened and ask anyone with information to call them at 316-788-1557.