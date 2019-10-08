Derby police evaluated for law enforcement accreditation

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW)– The Derby Police Department will be examined by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agency Inc., and the community will get the opportunity to take part in the evaluation by sharing their concerns about the Derby Police Department.

CALEA will be in Derby to examine how well the Derby Police Department follows its policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services as part of the accreditation process.

The highly prized recognition of Law Enforcement Professional Excellence will be awarded to the Derby Police department if they are able to meet the Commission’s state of the art standards.

Community members and agency employees will get the opportunity to share their concerns with a public information session Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at The Lodge at Warren Riverview Park on 321 W Market St.

People who are unable to attend will still get the opportunity to share their comments by calling (316) 469-3266 that same day from 2 to 4 p.m.

If the Derby Police Department is granted this accreditation they will need to follow up with the agency for the next four years to make sure that they are complying with their standards.

LATEST STORIES: