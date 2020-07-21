Derby Public Schools releases plan for 2020-2021 school year

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Derby School District is releasing its plan for the fall. Under the plan, parents would decide whether to enroll their children in in-person classes or online.

A Return to Learn Task Force of 160 individuals have worked since May to create a plan that took into consideration surveys from parents and staff. The district said they wanted to create a plan that provides options for many possible scenarios the pandemic could bring during the school year.

The Derby Plan provides two primary options. In person and remote or online learning. the remote option will be offered for families who prefer their children to learn from home. But the district can extend remote learning to all students if, for example, a COVID-19 outbreak makes in-person classes not possible.

And then there’s a third back up option the district is calling the hybrid model. It’s where learning will take place 1-2 days in-person and then three days online for the week. It’s an option the district will switch to if needed based on guidance from county health departments.

Some of the safety precautions include wearing masks, on the hour hand washing, individual school supplies, temperature checks and additional cleaning and disinfecting.

As parents decide if in-person or online classes are best for their children, they are grateful the district is giving them a choice.

“Whatever they think is going to be the safest is what I’m for. We can make it work how ever so whatever would be the safest,” said Erin Gifford.

“My kids are ready to get back to school be with their friends and have that social normalcy,” said Ashley Pierce.

Derby school officials are wanting parents to start enrolling July 22. The school board voted to allow parents to change their enrollment up until 48 hours after the district releases its safety plan.

To view the full plan click here.