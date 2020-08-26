Derby Public Schools to start in-person classes Sept. 8

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby public schools announced Wednesday that they will start in-person classes on Sept. 8.

On the school’s website, Derby Public Schools superintendent Heather Bohaty shared the following statement Wednesday:

“After input from Gating Criteria Committee, Derby Public Schools will be starting in-person for grades EC-12 on Sept. 8. You will be receiving more information in the coming days from your child’s school on what to anticipate for the start of school, scheduling meet the teacher appointments and more. The following dates are Gating Committee announcement dates for the first semester to review new data and modes of learning:

Date of Announcement • Determined for Weeks of

August 26 • September 8-18,

September 16 • September 21-October 2

September 30 • October 5-16

October 14 • October 19-30

October 28 • November 2-13

November 10 (Tuesday) • November 16-24

November 25 • November 30-Winter Break

More information, resources and Frequently Asked Questions can be found here: www.derbyschools.com/returntolearn. We encourage all students, staff and families to take precautions, wear your masks and socially distance when applicable. We are looking forward to starting the school year very soon! Thank you for your patience as we navigate this fluid situation.”

For more information on Derby Public Schools, click here.

LATEST POSTS:



