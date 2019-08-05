Derby student wins state D.A.R.E. essay contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Derby student has been named the winner of this year’s state D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) essay contest, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Lauren Wilson, currently a 5th grade student at El Paso Elementary School, was named the winner of the statewide contest, which is coordinated by the Kansas Juvenile Officers Association. The announcement was made last month during the organization’s annual banquet in Manhattan, and Wilson last week met with Attorney General Schmidt to discuss the essay. During the past year, Wilson participated in the Derby Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program, which culminated in writing an essay about the things she learned in the program. Lauren is the daughter of Kim and Marc Wilson of Derby.

“The D.A.R.E. program teaches students valuable life skills,” Schmidt said. “Lauren’s essay thoughtfully reflected the impact the program can have by fostering smart decision-making and instilling confidence in young people like herself to stand up to bullies and resist the dangers of drugs and alcohol.”

The statewide D.A.R.E. program is coordinated by the Attorney General’s Office. More than 100 Kansas communities have D.A.R.E. programs serving students in their areas. For more information on the Kansas D.A.R.E. program, and to read Wilson’s winning essay, visit www.ag.ks.gov/dare.