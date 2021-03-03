Derek Carr to serve as Grand Marshall for Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race

News

by: Raiders.com,

Posted: / Updated:

Let’s go racing, Raider Nation.

Quarterback Derek Carr will be stepping off the football field and onto the racetrack this weekend. Carr will be a grand marshal for the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday, March 7, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life,” Carr said. “I know there have been a long list on luminaries who have served in this role, and it’s pretty cool to join them. I’m sure it’s going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up.”

Carr’s command will headline the trio of races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway which will also include Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams for Friday’s Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and Utah Jazz star forward Joe Ingles for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories