Despite distance, one school goes the extra mile to help student with cancer

CLAFLIN, Kan. (KSNW) -145 miles apart, that’s the distance between Meade and Claflin, but that distance didn’t stop one school from going the extra mile.

“It just touched our family that a school we don’t even know would be so giving and kind to my son,” said Treston’s mother, Shelly Cook.

What started as an idea from a school nurse, amplified into a community wide effort.

“A week before we were getting ready to play Meade, I had read an article about Treston Cook, that he had been diagnosed with cancer, osteosarcoma, so I just thought oh gosh wouldn’t it be really nice if we did something for him,” said Nurse Pam Stiles.

“All of a sudden the word got out and more people came and just randomly donated through the day in the office to Debbie and we just raised over a thousand bucks,” said student Zoe Potter.

17-year-old Meade High School student Treston Cook has been battling bone cancer, currently going through chemotherapy.

Central Plains High School dedicated their men’s and women’s basketball game at Meade to Treston. Athletes wore yellow ribbons to show support and between games they presented the money to the family.

“To see that video, it helped Treston and I, while he is sitting in the hospital, knowing that there are such amazing kids in the world with such good hearts,” said mother Shelly Cook.

“It really just made us grateful that we have the power to do something like that,” said student Zoe Potter.

The family said they couldn’t be more grateful and Claflin community members said they will always be there to support him.

“I’m hoping that they feel that we’re rooting for him, we care about him, and we’re hoping for the very best,” said Nurse Pam Stiles

