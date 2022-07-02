WICHITA, Kan. (Telemundo Kansas)– One local non-profit is expanding its services and helping mothers in need. As many Wichitans already know, Union Rescue Mission helps area men who are living in the streets or struggling from some sort of hardship. However, within the last few months, they have extended their services to help with the baby formula shortage.

Cesar Castellanos is part of the ‘Diaper Depot’ team which focuses on providing aid to mothers and families in need. By giving them a monthly box filled with diapers, baby formula, and food. The program helps at least 20 families per month and provides help to anyone struggling financially.

“If you’re struggling financially, if you’re making that minimum wage or just in between jobs just give us a call and we will be more than happy to help you,” Castellanos said.

The Union Rescue Mission is also partnering with the United Way of the Plains to be able and provide baby formula to mothers struggling to find more than one can per month.



“Families are struggling financially and that’s why we have this diaper depot, this outreach, so that we can help those families. Those little ones that are needing a clean diaper or some formula. And so, families do not have to decide between putting on a clean diaper or feeding their babies. To help them financially during this time,” Castellanos added.



Families do have to qualify to receive the box full of goods from Diaper Depot. To see if you meet the requirements, you can call Union Rescue Mission on Mondays at 316-687-4673.