WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hello and welcome to volume three of The Extra Point with sports director Zach Martin and sports anchor Julia Lobaina.

The KSN Sports team focuses this week’s digital extra on college and prep sports. Let’s start with Kansas Football. AP voters finally listened — the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are ranked 19th in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. They come in one spot ahead of in-state rival, the Kansas State University Wildcats (K-State).

KU is 5-0 for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks defeated Iowa State 14-11 last Saturday. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but like Head Coach Lance Leipold said in today’s press conference, good teams find ways to win.

But a bigger challenge is coming to Lawrence this Saturday — Texas Christian University.

The Frogs are coming off an explosive 55-24 win over then-18th ranked Oklahoma.

K-State has a strong start and a strong finish against Texas Tech, but the Wildcats are still working on putting together a full four quarters. A positive from last Saturday was the run game from quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn. Martinez rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three touchdowns.

At the prep level — Julia was impressed with the Hutchinson Salthawks. Hutch beat Salina South 42-7. Their only loss comes from Derby, and it was only by a touchdown.

Zach was impressed with Andale’s 108-point win over Nickerson. No, that is not a typo.

As for week six, plenty of action that we can’t wait to get to in Friday Football Fever.

Stay tuned for our Game of the Week announcement on Wednesday.