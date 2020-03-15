Dillons store hour changes at 24-hour locations part of pandemic preparedness plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kroger Co. released a statement Sunday on behalf of their 24-hour Dillon’s Food Store locations about store hour changes to be cautious of spreading coronavirus.

The company says in their statement “the health and wellbeing of our associates, our customers and our communities is our top priority. As such, we have formed a task force to activate our pandemic preparedness plan and monitor the evolving situation.”

Store hours have been adjusted at some of our locations to keep our stores clean, open and stocked and to better serve our customers and support our associates. Thanks for continuing to shop with us, learn more here: https://t.co/7w8RTKbQOQ pic.twitter.com/VvLG3xIqtB — Kroger (@kroger) March 15, 2020

The grocer said their teams are well-prepared and believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food.

To focus on cleaning and replenishment, hours at 24-hour locations will be 6:00 a.m. to midnight until further notice. This change impacts stores at the locations listed below. All other stores will adhere to normal business hours.

Wichita

Dillons Marketplace – 7707 E Central (Central & Rock)

Dillons Marketplace – 10222 W. 21st (21st and Maize)

Topeka

Dillons – 800 NW 25th Street

Hutchinson

Dillons Marketplace #97 – 3200 Plaza E Drive

