Disaster declaration to help repair Kansas roads

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for more than 50 Kansas counties, and that means FEMA will bring money into the state.

“We get them a figure on hours spent, emergency measures you take, debris to be removed, and repairs to roads,” said Harvey County Roads & Bridges Superintendent, Jim Meier. “I have to break down hours and materials on each site.”

In Harvey County alone, there could be up to four dozen sites.

The money will be on the way, but repairs have been underway since the flooding began.

“Oh we’re in good shape. I think we’re about half done with the repairs that need to be done out there,” said Meier. “The roads are clear, they are passable. We have completed the shouldering repairs that needed to happen.”

More work continues on the roads, although Meier says the township road repairs will be up to the townships.

However, it’s not just roads that will get some FEMA monies after the disaster declaration.

Federal disaster declaration money will go to areas like Lawrence, where tornadoes recently rolled over dozens of homes.

The money will also go to places like Marion County, where roadways were damaged. That includes removal of debris from under bridges, like places on the Walnut River outside, of Florence.

It’s the same situation in Harvey County where a bridge over Emma Creek near Harvey County West Park is loaded with debris.

“That’s one of the major issues for us. We have the roads passable and safe. We had to do that first,” said Meier. “Our major issue will be debris under the bridges. Road safety first, but access to under the bridges will come when it’s dry enough to get in there without damaging the banks.”