Dispute escalates in Kansas over change for food assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A dispute is escalating in Kansas between top Republicans and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration over looser rules for people who receive food assistance.

The state Department for Children and Families on Friday released an internal analysis defending the legality of a new policy that makes it easier for adults who are not working to keep receiving food assistance. DCF made the change in May.

Republican leaders in the GOP-controlled Legislature contend that the policy violates a 2015 law setting stricter requirements for food and cash assistance. They have promised that a committee will review the issue later this year.

GOP Attorney General Derek Schmidt sent DCF Secretary Laura Howard a letter earlier this week saying the policy appeared to violate state law. Howard released the legal analysis in response.

