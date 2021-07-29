Distributing water in downtown Wichita: American Legion Post 256 steps up during heatwave

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichitans stepped up Wednesday evening to help keep people cool during the current heatwave.

Members of the American Legion Post 256 loaded up cases of water, hit the streets of downtown Wichita and handed out cold drinks to those who do not have a place to stay or live.

“If we can give water if we can give 3 or 4 bottles of water to the homeless so they can have water to drink to stay hydrated — that’s what we are going to do,” said Alan Leffew, Commander of American Legion Post 256

The post said it put out a plea for water on its Facebook page on Tuesday, and within 24 hours people donated dozens of cases of water.

The organizers plan to continue their efforts for as long as the hot temps stick around.