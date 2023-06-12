WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big turnout at a Wichita City Council District 1 meeting as dozens of residents attend to raise their concern about large power poles that could be installed close to their homes.

Evergy says it plans on upgrading all of its transmission lines across the state. That includes the line that connects the Mossman and Wichita State University substations—a powerline that has been in place since the 1960s, according to Evergy Communications Manager Kaley Bohlen. Bohlen says an Evergy routing study concluded an above-ground line along the Redbud Trail is the most viable option. However, community members say they’re concerned this could ruin the beloved bike path.

“We saw how the first phase went on the other side of Hillside, and we can all agree it did not go well,” one resident said at Monday’s District 1 Advisory Board Meeting.

Several residents also voiced concerns the steel poles could negatively impact property valuations, community health, and quality of life.

“We’re very familiar with industrial things right next to where our kids play right now,” another resident said.

“Are we sure about the health hazards of these poles?” community advocate LaVonta Williams asked. “Are we sure there are no health hazards?”

Williams was part of the effort to make the $2.4 million bike path a reality—a reality she says she fears is now in jeopardy.

“All we’re asking for is respect,” Williams said during Monday’s meeting. “You would want that same respect in your neighborhood—you would want somebody to sit down and say, ‘look, this is what we have, this is what we have going on.'”

Evergy says the Wichita City Council approved an easement agreement in March. Councilman Johnson, who represents District 1, says per state law, cities have no jurisdiction over utility projects like this.

“I don’t know the exact amount, but I know they’d be placed between 250-300 feet apart going throughout that trail,” Johnson said. “This is a big impact to the neighborhoods, the trail, but when we looked at what we saw in phase one—this is not phase one.”

Evergy says a public survey it conducted last summer on the project had 167 respondents. Councilman Johnson says Evergy will host two public meetings on the project. However, the dates for both meetings have yet to be determined.