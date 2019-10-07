District attorney’s office files charges for the murder of Capt. Chris Arnold

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wyandotte DA’s office has filed charges in the death of Captain Chris Arnold, Monday.

According to the DA’s office, they are charging the deputy’s son, Zachary Arnold, 22, with second-degree murder for allegedly murdering his father.

He’s being held in the Johnson County Detention Center for his personal safety.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Arnold was found dead Saturday following a domestic dispute.

First responders were dispatched to N. 76 Street and Longwood Ave around 7:51 p.m. when officers arrived at the scene they found Captain Arnold with a gunshot wound.

The 25-year veteran and advocate for mental health resources would have been 57 today.

