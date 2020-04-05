Divers recover body of trash truck driver from river

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW-TV) — Divers have recovered the body of a Kansas trash truck driver who was reported missing on Friday.

Authorities say 32-year-old Bernard Singleton, of Topeka, apparently lost control of his truck west of Perry during inclement weather Friday morning.

The truck hit a guard rail and overturned in the river, where it sank. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Deffenbaugh Industries contacted the sheriff’s office Friday evening after Singleton didn’t return from his route.

Authorities used his phone to find Singleton’s location. His body and truck were recovered Saturday afternoon.

