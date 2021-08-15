Diversity increases in Sedgwick County according to the 2020 U.S. Census

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. became more diverse within the last ten years according to the 2020 Census report. For the first time ever, the white community decrease in population according to the Census. In Sedgwick County, whites decreased by 160,000 people while the Hispanic community increased by 80,000.

Both Yeni Telles and Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple say the change in numbers truly shows the diversity within the United States. Locally, more minorities moved to Sedgwick County for education or employment opportunities. Mayor Whipple said it’s a different panorama to where we were 10 years ago, and both expect this will continue to change.

“They have always said eventually the minority is going be the majority and I think we are there in some states,” said Community Organizer at the Sunflower Community Action, Yeni Telles.

“We have to make sure as we look towards this next decade, we create the type of economy that presents opportunities for everyone in Wichita,” added Wichita Mayor, Brandon Whipple.



The Census is filled out every 10 years and helps determine what kind of federal funds each state, city and county receives.