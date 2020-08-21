DNC Debrief: A look at Biden’s message to America

by: Joe Millitzer, Becky Willeke, and Nexstar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 2020 Democratic National Convention is in the books. On Friday’s DNC Debrief, a look at Joe Biden’s message to America and the role COVID plays in the campaign.

Plus, a man who took part in the convention talks more about the phone call he had with Biden that helped him heal after his daughter was killed during the school shooting in Parkland.

Then, did you miss the teenager who shared his special connection with Biden last night? The challenge the boy says the candidate helped him overcome.

Also, with the clock ticking down on the election hear from the Postmaster-General testifying about the postal service’s ability to handle mail-in ballots.

