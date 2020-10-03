Do you have travel plans?: Experts expect travel numbers will increase during fall break

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Will the high number of COVID-19 cases affect Wichitans travel plans this time of year? AAA expects more people will be heading out the doors. They say they’re already getting calls from people asking where they can travel, what cities are open, and what flights are available. Because of this, the organization expects the travel peak will hit during the months of October and November.

“I do think that numbers are going to rise. We did not see a lot of traveling during Labor day we didn’t see a lot of traveling during Memorial day, especially Memorial day, but I think Thanksgiving we are going to see a lot more people even if it is that car trip to go see grandma or aunts and uncles,” said Travel Agent with AAA, Matt Bert.

If you do plan on traveling during the holidays, AAA suggests going by car to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

