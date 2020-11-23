Do you plan to travel for Thanksgiving?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Travel is a delicate topic, with some health officials recommending people stay home, but many still want to see family and friends.

We set out to see how people are balancing those two issues and found that being asked to stay home hits at home.

“No I do not plan to travel,” Marta McKim.

But that does not mean that is an easy decision.

“It is pretty difficult. It is sad. It is kind of depressing to be honest,” said Miriam Luna.

Thanksgiving is a time when many plan to see family, but 2020 has other plans.

“My sister lives in Chicago and we have not seen her since last March when this all kind of got started,” said Christopher Cooper-Martin.

Still, staying home does not mean they are not able to see family.

“I am not traveling because of the restrictions with COVID, but she traveled to me,” said one woman.

McKim adds, “I do not think it is a really wise idea to travel especially taking germs, especially from out of state to state. We are trying to keep our families separated.”

The CDC and others in the medical community are strongly recommending people to stay home during a surge of cases fearing the holidays could pack already full hospitals. This has some finding creative ways to still gather safely.

“I have a daughter who lives by herself and she might not want to be completely alone and isolated so maybe we can all hang out in the back patio,” said McKim.

As has been in the case is 2020 it will be another time when many adjust.

“It makes it a lot tougher,” Cooper-Martin added.

But still there are many people who are just thankful that seeing any family is a possibility at all.

Tonenia Blecha explains, “We are going to stay close to home. Our family is pretty well near here anyway but even if we had family that is far away I think this is a good time to stay home and be thankful and grateful for the things we do have and try and keep everyone a little safer.”

Many explained that before they do travel they will be staying home for a few days and taking extra precautions. Right now, after November 17, Kansas does not have any states that would require you to quarantine once you return unless you go to a mass gathering of 500 or more.