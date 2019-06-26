Dockum sit-in remembered, honored at Wichita library

The Dockum drug store sit-in happened 61 years ago next month, but its impact is far-reaching today. The student led sit-in helped change the course of history in the civil rights movement.

To honor the impact and legacy of the Dockum sit-in, Storytime Village hosted “People, Pride and Promise: The Story of the Dockum Sit-in” at the Maya Angelou library on Tuesday evening.

Prisca Barnes, president and CEO of Storytime Village, hopes the story reaches young people.

“So we want this story to lead to hope, to show there was a struggle but there was a triumph on the other end…We want them to know at any age you can lead, you can make change happen anywhere,” Barnes said.

The traveling exhibit has made its way around Kansas, challenging people to write their own messages of hope, faith, struggle and triumph.

Dr. Galyn Vesey, one of the original Dockum participants spoke at the event.