Doctors hope Respiratory Clinics minimize the number of COVID-19 patients affected

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)–Local clinics across Kansas are teaming up in efforts to limit the number of patients infected with COVID-19. There is now a special Respiratory Clinic in Hutchinson and Emporia to help with that.

“The Respiratory Clinic was our response to the eventually surge of the Coronavirus or COVID-19 patients that we will be seeing in the future,” said Physician at Hutchinson Health Clinic, Dr. Scott Pauly.

The goal is to eliminate overcrowding in the emergency rooms. Patients can call their doctors, tell them their symptoms. After that, they will be told to either go to the new clinic or stay at home.

“This is our way to control a little bit more the education we provide the patients,” added Pauly.

Newman Regional Health in Emporia opened its clinic today. It hopes this will help keep those on the front lines healthy too.

“Our concern is that we don’t know who has this disease until they have been expose to it for a period of time. So we could be mingling our health patients with normal patients who have been seen in the clinic that our healthy,” said Physician at Newman Regional Health, Dr. Ryan LaSota.

Ultimately doctors hope the Respiratory Clinics will slow the spread of the COVID-19.

