Doctors with KU Health System say pediatric patient has died from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — KU Health System says a pediatric patient has died from the coronavirus this week.

Jill Chadwick, a spokesperson for KU Hospital, confirmed the child died from complications of COVID-19 but could not provide an age, gender or any other circumstances of the death due to privacy laws.

She said the family is very distraught right now as they deal with the loss.

“This virus is insidious. It kills indiscriminately,” Chadwick said in an email to FOX4.

Kansas on Friday reported its worst week-long spike in COVID-19-related deaths since June 1 as the number of reported cases rose past 25,000.

The state Department of Health and Environment said Kansas has had 326 death since the pandemic reached the state in early March, up 18 or 5.8% since Wednesday.

The state has reported an additional 27 deaths over the previous seven days for an average of 3.86 a day. The last time the average for the previous seven days was that high was June 1, when it was 4.14.

The state health department also reported that Kansas had 1,005 new reported coronavirus cases since Wednesday, an increase of 4.2% to bring the total for the pandemic to 25,109.

However, the number of cases is thought to be far higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of low testing, particularly early in the pandemic.

The state has reported 3,144 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, an increase of 14.3%. The rolling seven-day average for new cases was 449. That’s lower than it has been in the past two weeks but well above the state’s last peak in May.

Several large districts in Kansas have delayed the start of classes as the state experiences this jump in cases.

Here in the metro, Blue Valley, Shawnee Mission, Olathe and KCK have all delayed the start of school until after Labor Day. Wichita and Manhattan have also voted to delay.

Those decisions come after Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order that would have required all Kansas schools to start after the holiday weekend.

However, the order had to be approved by the Kansas Board of Education, and after a 5-5 split vote, the board rejected Kelly’s plan. School districts are now able to make their own decisions on start date.